Agustin Palavecino News: Scores goal in victory

Palavecino scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Tuesday's 4-0 win versus Atlas.

Palavecino took advantage of Pavel Perez's assist and fired a well-placed strike in the 43rd minute of a solid display that also included six duels won and four clearances. The box-to-box midfielder has now produced one goal and three assists across eight matches played this season. Despite his lack of consistency, his performance peaks have been very high, and he has hardly left the field in any game.