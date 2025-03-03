Agustin Palavecino News: Scores in loss to Tigres

Palavecino scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Tigres UANL.

Palavecino took advantage of a one-two combination with Jose Paradela, as well as a deflection from outside the box, to score with an effort from outside the box late in the second half. Palavecino is up to two goals on the season, and he's netted both goals across his last three matches.