Agustin Palavecino News: Scores in win over Necaxa

Palavecino scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 4-1 victory versus Necaxa.

Palavecino put a low ball into the center of the box that ended up in the back of the net during the 63rd minute in Sunday's matchup. He made the score sheet for the first time since March 7 following a nine-game drought across all competitions. With significant all-around value and set-piece numbers, the central midfielder should remain active going forward while looking to add to his eight direct contributions in the current Liga MX campaign.