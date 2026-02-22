Agustin Palavecino News: Sets up two goals

Palavecino assisted twice to go with one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Guadalajara. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 6th minute.

Palavecino set up the opener for Gabriel Fernandez in the 34th minute and also set up the winning header for Carlos Rodriguez in the 85th minute with a well taken corner. Palavecino created three chances and also made two tackles and a clearance. He is now up to four goal contributions in seven Clausura games.