Agustin Palavecino News: Strikes from distance in win

Palavecino scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Monterrey. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 49th minute.

Palavecino's well placed shot from outside of the box Saturday put the match beyond reach as Cruz Azul cruised to a 2-0 win over Monterrey. The attacker led the team with three shot attempts (two on goal) and also contributed one tackle (one won) and three clearances to the defensive effort. Across his last five appearances (five starts), Palavecino has scored twice and assisted twice.