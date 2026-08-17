Agustin Resch News: Produces seven clearances

Resch generated two tackles (one won) and seven clearances in Saturday's 1-0 win versus Los Angeles Galaxy.

Resch turned in a solid defensive performance Saturday, recording seven clearances, two tackles, and one block while helping secure a clean sheet against the Galaxy. Over his last five MLS appearances, he has totaled 25 clearances, nine tackles, and four blocks while contributing to four clean sheets. That run underscores not only his consistency but also the team's strong collective defensive effort.