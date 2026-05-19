Agustin Resch News: Season high three interceptions

Resch generated one tackle (zero won), four clearances and three interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 54th minute.

Resch continued his run in the starting lineup with a seventh consecutive start, topping his side with a season-high three interceptions. He also added four clearances and one tackle in a clean-sheet effort, his fourth in that stretch. Over the run, he has accumulated nine tackles, 10 interceptions, seven blocks and 32 clearances.