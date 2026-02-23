Agustin Rodriguez News: Scores off bench in win

Rodriguez scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) as a substitute in Saturday's 3-2 win over Atletico San Luis.

Rodriguez turned Rodrigo Schlegel's off-target attempt into a goal with a subtle header, completing the Rojinegros' comeback victory in the 83rd minute. Recently signed from Uruguayan club Juventud Las Piedras, the striker made an immediate impact in his Liga MX debut, playing as Eduardo Aguirre's substitute. Both of those forwards should now be in a direct competition for the No. 9 spot, unless Aguirre moves to the wing, which would open the opportunity for Rodriguez to get consistent playing time up front.