Ahmadou Bamba Dieng headshot

Ahmadou Bamba Dieng Injury: Back in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 14, 2025 at 4:23am

Dieng (undisclosed) has returned to team training and could be available for Sunday's clash against Reims, coach Alexandre Dujeux said in a press conference.

Dieng missed the last two games with Angers due to an undisclosed injury but has been training this week and could be available for Sunday's game. However, Esteban Lepaul has been in strong form recently, making Dieng more of a rotation option for the time being.

Ahmadou Bamba Dieng
Angers
