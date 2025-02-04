Ahmadou Bamba Dieng Injury: Picks up injury

Dieng is dealing with an injury and is out for the time being, according to manager Alexandre Dejeux. "Bamba still has problems."

Dieng missed the club's last match and looks likely to miss another Sunday, with the forward dealing with an undisclosed issue. Not much more is known on the issue, as he is currently questionable for Sunday's match against Marseille. He has only started in four of his 13 appearances, so this isn't a major loss for the club.