Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Ahmadou Bamba Dieng headshot

Ahmadou Bamba Dieng Injury: Possibility for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Dieng (undisclosed) returned to collective training this week and could be an option for Saturday's match against St. Etienne, according to manager Alexandre Dejeux, per Antoine Raguin of Ouest France.

Dieng was reported to be back in team training this week, so it is no surprise to see that he is an option for Saturday's match. He will likely only see a spot on the bench if he is fit, as the forward has only started in four of his 13 appearances this season.

Ahmadou Bamba Dieng
Angers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now