Ahmadou Bamba Dieng Injury: Possibility for Saturday

Dieng (undisclosed) returned to collective training this week and could be an option for Saturday's match against St. Etienne, according to manager Alexandre Dejeux, per Antoine Raguin of Ouest France.

Dieng was reported to be back in team training this week, so it is no surprise to see that he is an option for Saturday's match. He will likely only see a spot on the bench if he is fit, as the forward has only started in four of his 13 appearances this season.