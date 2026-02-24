Ahmadou Bamba Dieng News: Converts from the spot in draw

Dieng scored one goal via penalty, had four shot attempts (one on target) and had one interception in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus Nice.

Dieng's penalty kick strike brought him to four goals in his last seven appearances. The forward has now started in six straight games for Lorient and his play has improved in every game. For the year Dieng now has four goals and one assist, but with six of those coming in his last seven matches he appears to be hitting his stride at the right time.