Dieng entered in the 79th minute and immediately gave Lorient a fresh outlet up front, attacking space behind a tiring Nice defence. He attempted four shots, heading over from a free kick before twice going close in stoppage time, including a sequence where he hit the post and then saw his follow up header superbly saved by Yehvann Diouf. His movement dragged center backs around and helped Lorient relieve pressure as they protected their advantage late in the game. Even without a goal, Dieng's aggressive outing underlined the depth of attacking options at coach Olivier Pantaloni's disposal, despite being considered out of the club plans earlier in the season.