Ahmadou Bamba Dieng News: Misses PK in loss

Dieng had two shots (one on target) and missed a penalty during Sunday's 2-0 loss against Le Havre.

Dieng returned to the lineup after scoring off the bench on the previous match but was mostly held in check by opposing defenders and, to make it worse, missed a penalty that would've tied the game at one apiece during first half's stoppage time. Despite the off night in the season finale, the forward still finishes the campaign as one of his team's top performers despite missing almost the entire first half due to injuries. Since the calendar flipped to 2026, Dieng was simply amazing with 10 goals over 18 appearances.