Ahmadou Bamba Dieng News: Nets in draw

Dieng scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 3-3 draw against St. Etienne.

Dieng had just a single shot Saturday, and he made the absolute most of it, finding the back of the net with aplomb. The striker was excellent with his limited chances, but he may struggle to even get a single big chance against better opponents. Dieng will hope to continue this efficient streak against some tough opponents in the coming weeks.