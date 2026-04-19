Ahmadou Bamba Dieng News: Scores goal against former club

Dieng scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Marseille.

Dieng put the game to bed with the decisive second goal in the 58th minute of Saturday's 2-0 home win over Marseille, showing real composure as he chipped Geronimo Rulli with a slick finish off Pablo Pagis' perfectly weighted through ball after a well-timed run in behind the defense against his former club. He was already at the heart of the opener, making a sharp run and excellent chest control to draw defenders before teeing up Panos Katseris for the 28th minute finish at the back post. Dieng is up to nine Ligue 1 goals in 18 appearances, marking his most productive stretch since leaving Marseille and strengthening the case for a summer move, with Bremen reportedly lining up a Bundesliga switch.