Ahmadou Bamba Dieng News: Scores opener in 1-1 draw

Dieng scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Paris FC.

Dieng scored the only goal for Lorient as they drew 1-1 with Paris FC. In his 10th start of the season, this was his eighth goal. He has scored five goals in his last five starts. The forward has taken two shots in five of the last seven games. He also created a chance for the first time in four games.