Ahmed Kutucu Injury: Out with serious head injury

Kutucu is still out due to a head injury, coach Okan Buruk confirmed Friday, per Furkan Celik of Yenicag Gazetesi.

Kutucu could be ruled out for the remaining games of the season after losing consciousness due to a blow the last time he played on Feb. 4. Thus, the forward won't be an option for upcoming Champions League activity, with Baris Yilmaz staying active on the left wing.