Ahmed Kutucu News: Returns in cup play

Kutucu (head) started and played the full 90 in Galatasaray's 2-1 win over Alanyaspor in the Turkish Cup on Tuesday, March 3.

Kutucu was on the bench in the 3-2 loss to Juventus in the UEFA Champions League on Feb. 25, but he saw minutes for the first time since February in this cup match. That said, he should be a bench option and not much else for the remainder of Galatasaray's UCL campaign.