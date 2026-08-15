Ahmed Qasem News: Available as substitute Saturday

Qasem (undisclosed) is on the bench Saturday against Inter Miami.

Qasem is coming off scoring his second goal of the season during a Leagues Cup clash with Monterrey. However, he also finished that match with some discomfort, so his playing time will be managed in the resumption of league activity. He's likely to remain in contention with Elias Saad and Cristian Espinoza on the wings, looking to create and finish opportunities for one of the strongest sides in the competition.