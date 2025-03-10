Ahmed Qasem News: Scores and wins penalty in 2-0 win

Qasem scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 2-0 victory versus Portland Timbers.

Qasem scored in his first MLS start since signing from Elfsborg. The winger also won a first-half penalty, which was missed by Sam Surridge, and before the goal, he had his first shot of the game tipped onto the bar. His goal came from a Daniel Lovitz cross in the 68th minute to seal the victory at 2-0. The Swedish winger also won his only tackle of the match and drew a foul in the game for the first time this season.