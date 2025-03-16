Ahmed Qasem News: Scores in victory

Qasem scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Philadelphia Union.

Qasem shot with his left foot to the far post to restore the visitors' lead in the 44th minute at Philadelphia. He has now scored in back-to-back starts after taking a midfield spot from Matthew Corcoran. Thanks to those contributions, the Swede is the only player on the squad with multiple goals this season, and he could continue to produce offensive stats in upcoming matchups.