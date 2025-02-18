Ahmed Qasem News: Transfers to Nashville

Qasem has signed with Nashville from Elfsborg, according to his new club.

Qasem has found a new club as he will leave Europe to head to the United States, joining Nashville on a deal through 2027 with an option for 2028. He comes to the club with UEFA competition experience, playing in 87 matches with Elfsborg while notching 11 goals and 13 assists. That said, he should join the club as a promising talent who has a bright future ahead, only 21 years of age.