Ahmed Touba News: Joins Le Havre on loan

Touba has joined Le Havre on loan from Panathinaikos for the season, the club announced.

Touba arrives at Le Havre after spending last season with Panathinaikos, adding an experienced and versatile option to the club's back line. The 28-year-old Algeria international can operate at both left center-back and left-back and has gained experience across several European leagues as well as in continental competition. Touba should compete for significant minutes on the left side of Le Havre's defense following his arrival.