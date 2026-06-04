Ahmed Yahya Injury: Suffers injury in friendly
Yahya was forced to exit with an apparent injury after coming off the bench in the second half of Thursday's draw against Spain, Iraq Football Podcast reports.
Yahya succumbed to a physical issue during the final minutes of the practice match, 12 days before Iraq's World Cup opener against Norway. This news could leave the squad without a defensive option, but the full extent of the issue remains unclear. In any case, Merchas Doski scored in Thursday's friendly and should continue to feature at left-back.
Ahmed Yahya
Free Agent
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