Aiden Hezarkhani Injury: Suffers groin injury
Hezarkhani is out for the time being due to a groin injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Hezarkhani is going to miss his first match of the season Saturday, with the forward dealing with a groin injury. This is a major loss for the club as they lose an everyday starter, someone who has two goals this campaign. While he is out, Diego Luna is likely to take over his role.
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