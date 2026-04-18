Aiden Hezarkhani News: Available off bench Saturday

Hezarkhani (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's matchup against San Diego.

Hezarkhani was a regular starter prior to his injury, so he could be an interesting option to replace Morgan Guilavogui in upcoming fixtures. The youngster has operated on the right flank when available, producing two goals along with six shots (three on goal), 18 crosses (two accurate) and 10 corner kicks over 322 minutes of league play so far.