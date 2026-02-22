Aiden Hezarkhani News: Earns first MLS start

Hezarkhani had one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (zero accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Hezarkhani started his first ever MLS match on Saturday, recording six crosses with four corners in a solid effort vs Vancouver. At 18-years old, the forward still has a lot of developing, however is expected to remain on the first team as a solid depth option for Salt Lake in 2026.