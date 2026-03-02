Aiden Hezarkhani News: First MLS goal

Hezarkhani scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Seattle Sounders FC.

Hezarkhani opened the scoring in his second consecutive MLS start, finding the net from one of his two shots for his first ever goal in the league. He nearly had an assist to go with it, setting up a big chance for Zavier Gozo whose effort was blocked.