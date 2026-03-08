Aiden Hezarkhani News: Second straight game with goal

Hezarkhani scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 17th minute.

Hezarkhani scored the club's second goal of the match Saturday, scoring in the 27th minute on a solo goal. This comes after he bagged a goal in his last outing as well, up to two in their three games thus far. After only two appearances all of last season, he seems to be settling into his starting role well.