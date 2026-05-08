Aiden O'Neill Injury: Not ready to play

O'Neill (ankle) is ruled out for Sunday's matchup versus Columbus Crew as he failed to recover in time from his injury, coach Pascal Jansen confirmed, per Roberto Abramowitz of Especialistas del Deporte.

O'Neill had been an ever-present piece of NYCFC's lineup until he left the previous clash with D.C. United due to an ankle problem. While his exact timeline is still unknown, he could be inactive for a few games, which is a significant problem for the team. Keaton Parks and the recently recovered Andres Perea are the main options to take O'Neill's place alongside Kai Trewin in a two-man holding midfield.