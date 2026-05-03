Aiden O'Neill Injury: Suffers ankle injury

O'Neill's status is now unclear after his departure from Sunday's 2-0 loss to D.C. United due to ankle pain, Mark Radigan of the New York Soccer Journal reports.

O'Neill is apparently dealing with an injury, but his recovery timeline is still unknown. The midfielder has yet to miss a game this season, so losing him could be an impactful blow to the squad, with his substitute Andres Perea just recently returning from a significant issue.