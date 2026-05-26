Aiden O'Neill Injury: Working with Australian NT

O'Neill (ankle) is part of Australia's training camp prior to the World Cup, with his status still a doubt for the opening game against Turkiye.

O'Neill has missed the last four MLS games with his club, but he's expected to return for international activity, potentially taking on an increased role due to the absence of Riley McGree (hamstring). O'Neill was consistent as a defensive midfielder in the initial months of the league campaign, but he could also deliver a few crosses if allowed to push forward. Still, it remains unclear how many minutes he'll be ready for in the short term.