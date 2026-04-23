Aiden O'Neill News: Logs in assist

O'Neill assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Wednesday's 4-4 draw versus FC Cincinnati.

O'Neill finds the scoresheet for the first time this season during the 4-4 draw to Cincinnati on Wednesday. This is also his first ever MLS assist, having joined the league in 2025. In nine games played the midfielder has also recorded 27 tackles with 15 clearances and 10 interceptions.