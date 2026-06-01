Aiden O'Neill News: Plays 67 minutes against Mexico

O'Neill (ankle) played 67 minutes in Saturday's 1-0 defeat against Mexico, confirming his fitness ahead of Australia's World Cup opener against Turkiye.

O'Neill had been a doubt for the tournament opener after missing four consecutive MLS matches with an ankle issue, but his extended run-out against Mexico is the clearest sign yet that he is ready to contribute for the Socceroos. The defensive midfielder's availability is particularly valuable given Riley McGree's (hamstring) absence, and coach Tony Popovic will be counting on him to play a key role in the engine room when Australia's World Cup campaign gets underway.