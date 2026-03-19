Aihen Munoz Injury: Back available Friday

Aihen (undisclosed) is in the squad for Friday's match against Villarreal, the club announced.

Aihen trained this week and is back available for Friday's match against Villarreal after missing the last two matches with an undisclosed injury. The defender had been on the bench without featuring in the two matches prior to his absence, so his return is not expected to impact the starting XI, as he remains behind Sergio Gomez in the pecking order at left-back.