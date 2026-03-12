Aihen Munoz headshot

Aihen Munoz Injury: Doesn't train Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Munoz (undisclosed) didn't train Thursday and is doubtful to play against Mallorca on Sunday, according to Unai Valverde of Mundo Deportivo.

Munoz has yet to train this week and already missed the 3-2 loss to Atletico Madrid this past weekend. The left-back is a depth piece on defense, though, so his fantasy impact won't be very big if he returns.

