Aihen Munoz Injury: Doesn't train yet
Munoz (undisclosed) didn't train this week and is not an option for the time being, the club posted.
Munoz has yet to train with the team and remains out for the time being due to undisclosed reasons. The left-back is a depth piece on defense, though, so his fantasy impact won't be very big if he returns.
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