Aihen Munoz headshot

Aihen Munoz Injury: Doesn't train yet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 14, 2026 at 5:17am

Munoz (undisclosed) didn't train this week and is not an option for the time being, the club posted.

Munoz has yet to train with the team and remains out for the time being due to undisclosed reasons. The left-back is a depth piece on defense, though, so his fantasy impact won't be very big if he returns.

Aihen Munoz
Real Sociedad
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