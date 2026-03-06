Aihen Munoz headshot

Aihen Munoz Injury: Not in squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Munoz (undisclosed) is not in the squad for Saturday's game against Atletico Madrid.

Munoz was expected to be available for this contest, but a last-minute knock has prevented him from playing. Munoz has started in seven of his 16 appearances this season, so his absence won't be much of an issue from a fantasy perspective.

Aihen Munoz
Real Sociedad
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aihen Munoz See More
