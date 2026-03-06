Aihen Munoz Injury: Not in squad
Munoz (undisclosed) is not in the squad for Saturday's game against Atletico Madrid.
Munoz was expected to be available for this contest, but a last-minute knock has prevented him from playing. Munoz has started in seven of his 16 appearances this season, so his absence won't be much of an issue from a fantasy perspective.
