Aihen Munoz Injury: Trains with team Wednesday

Munoz (undisclosed) was spotted back in team training Wednesday, according to Marca.

Munoz missed the last two matches with undisclosed issues but the left-back was back on the training pitch Wednesday, signaling he is trending in the right direction. That is a strong boost for his availability heading into Friday's clash against Villarreal, putting him firmly back in the selection conversation. That said, he is still expected to operate in a rotational role for the Basques with Sergio Gomez locked in as the first-choice option on the left side of the defense.