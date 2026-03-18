Aihen Munoz Injury: Trains with team Wednesday
Munoz (undisclosed) was spotted back in team training Wednesday, according to Marca.
Munoz missed the last two matches with undisclosed issues but the left-back was back on the training pitch Wednesday, signaling he is trending in the right direction. That is a strong boost for his availability heading into Friday's clash against Villarreal, putting him firmly back in the selection conversation. That said, he is still expected to operate in a rotational role for the Basques with Sergio Gomez locked in as the first-choice option on the left side of the defense.
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