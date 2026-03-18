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Aihen Munoz Injury: Trains with team Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Munoz (undisclosed) was spotted back in team training Wednesday, according to Marca.

Munoz missed the last two matches with undisclosed issues but the left-back was back on the training pitch Wednesday, signaling he is trending in the right direction. That is a strong boost for his availability heading into Friday's clash against Villarreal, putting him firmly back in the selection conversation. That said, he is still expected to operate in a rotational role for the Basques with Sergio Gomez locked in as the first-choice option on the left side of the defense.

Aihen Munoz
Real Sociedad
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