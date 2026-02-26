Aihen Munoz Injury: Will miss Mallorca game

Munoz (lower back) will miss Saturday's clash against Mallorca due to an injury, according to Noticias de Gipuzkoa.

Munoz picked up a minor lower back injury that will sideline him for Saturday's clash against Mallorca. That said, he could be in the mix for midweek cup action, but there is no urgency to rush him back given his limited role this season as more of a bench piece for the Basque side, with Sergio Gomez firmly holding down a starting spot along the back line.