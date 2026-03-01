Aihen Munoz News: Available from bench
Munoz (lower back) was expected to miss some time but ultimately made the bench for Saturday's clash against Mallorca.
Munoz picked up a lower back injury last week but the defender looks to have turned the corner quickly, earning a spot on the bench for Saturday's clash against Mallorca. That is an encouraging sign for the Basques, as it restores valuable depth along the back line heading into a busy stretch. Even so, he is still projected to operate as the secondary option behind Sergio Gomez on the left side of the defense.
