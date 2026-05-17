Aihen Munoz News: Nets first goal
Munoz scored a goal with his lone shot while crossing once inaccurately during Sunday's 4-3 loss to Valencia.
Munoz opened the scoring after just three minutes scoring his first goal of the campaign in the process. The fullback has combined for four crosses and seven clearances over his last three appearances as he's made just two starts since February 14th.
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