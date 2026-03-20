Aihen Munoz News: On bench Friday
Munoz (undisclosed) is on the bench for Friday's matchup versus Villarreal.
Munoz could be involved in the week 29 game after recording no minutes over the last four league matches, with the last two of those absences being due to injury. He'll likely serve as a backup option behind Sergio Gomez, but he's somewhat unreliable without guaranteed playing time.
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