Aihen Munoz headshot

Aihen Munoz News: On bench Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 12:09pm

Munoz (undisclosed) is on the bench for Friday's matchup versus Villarreal.

Munoz could be involved in the week 29 game after recording no minutes over the last four league matches, with the last two of those absences being due to injury. He'll likely serve as a backup option behind Sergio Gomez, but he's somewhat unreliable without guaranteed playing time.

Aihen Munoz
Real Sociedad
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