Aihen Munoz News: Solid in Saturday's loss

Munoz had two shots (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid.

Munoz had his best attacking day of the season Saturday as he put his first shot on target of the campaign and tied a season high with three crosses. None of his attacking production resulted in a goal contribution though, and he and his fellow defenders struggled to keep the Real Madrid attack at bay. He completed the full 90 minutes for just the third time this season.