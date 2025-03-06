Aimar Oroz Injury: Dealt hamstring blow

Oroz has suffered a hamstring injury and is now questionable for Saturday's match against Barcelona, according to his club.

Oroz saw a brutal update Thursday, as after seeing a brace last time out, he is now questionable due to a hamstring injury. He was only involved in rehabilitation work Thursday, likely not being an option for Saturday. This will force a major change, as he is a regular starter, with Moi Gomez as a possible replacement.