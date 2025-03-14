Aimar Oroz Injury: Likely to return Sunday

Oroz (hamstring) is back in training and could be available for Sunday's game against Getafe, Uxue M. de Zuniga of Diario AS reports.

Oroz returned to training earlier this week and was included in the potential starting lineup during Friday's session, so he might return to the XI right away. The talented playmaker has started in all but one of his 25 appearances this season, notching four goals and one assist.