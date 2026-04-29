Aimar Oroz Injury: Neck issue

Oroz (neck) did not train with the rest of the squad Wednesday due to cervical discomfort sustained during the match against Sevilla, according to the club.

Oroz's absence from training raises doubts about his availability for Saturday's clash against Barcelona. No further details have been provided on the severity of the issue, leaving his status for the weekend uncertain as Osasuna's medical staff monitor his condition over the coming days. Moi Gomez is expected to see increased minutes if he is unavailable.