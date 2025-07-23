Aimar Oroz Injury: Suffers ankle sprain

Oroz suffered an ankle sprain in a pre-season friendly against Lorient on Saturday and was training indoors on Wednesday morning, the club announced.

Oroz sprained his ankle on Saturday during the pre-season friendly against Lorient and was unable to train with his teammates on Wednesday as he needs to recover. He was training indoors and will likely need one or two weeks to return to full fitness. The midfielder is an undisputed starter for Osasuna, so the club will aim to have him available as soon as possible without taking any risks.