Aimar Oroz headshot

Aimar Oroz News: Ban over

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Oroz is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward.

Oroz will no longer be sidelined after serving his one-game ban due to yellow card accumulation. He should return to a starting role almost immediately after only missing one start since Nov. 22, with two assists during that span.

Aimar Oroz
Osasuna
