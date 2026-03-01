Aimar Oroz News: Ban over
Oroz is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward.
Oroz will no longer be sidelined after serving his one-game ban due to yellow card accumulation. He should return to a starting role almost immediately after only missing one start since Nov. 22, with two assists during that span.
